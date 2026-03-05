Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $789,046 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,042,162.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $150.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 4711.83 with a total volume of 8,911.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 9,087,210, with C's price down by -2.96%, positioned at $108.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $134.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $134.

