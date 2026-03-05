Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SCCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Southern Copper. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $224,800, and 5 are calls, amounting to $195,435.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $97.5 to $215.0 for Southern Copper over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Southern Copper's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Southern Copper's significant trades, within a strike price range of $97.5 to $215.0, over the past month.

Southern Copper 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Southern Copper

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Southern Copper, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Southern Copper

With a volume of 1,377,770, the price of SCCO is down -8.1% at $189.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Southern Copper

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $175.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.