Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PFE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Pfizer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $448,868, and 3 are calls, amounting to $1,526,446.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $28.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $28.0, over the past month.

Pfizer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Pfizer

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pfizer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Pfizer

Currently trading with a volume of 21,247,706, the PFE's price is down by -0.28%, now at $26.38.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Pfizer

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $27.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $25.

An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $35.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $25.

