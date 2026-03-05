Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Companies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $356,209, and 5 are calls, amounting to $198,412.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $30.0 for Rocket Companies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Companies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Companies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Rocket Companies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Rocket Companies

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rocket Companies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Rocket Companies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 13,820,558, the price of RKT is down by -3.34%, reaching $16.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Companies

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rocket Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.