Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tower Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $96,940 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $314,963.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $155.0 for Tower Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tower Semiconductor stands at 558.88, with a total volume reaching 1,700.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tower Semiconductor, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tower Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Tower Semiconductor

In light of the recent options history for Tower Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Tower Semiconductor

With a trading volume of 1,006,529, the price of TSEM is down by -4.07%, reaching $120.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Tower Semiconductor

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $149.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Tower Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $142.

An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tower Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tower Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.