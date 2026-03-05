Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 16 option transactions on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), with a cumulative value of $540,480. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 14 puts, worth a total of 533,692.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $86.0 for Fortinet, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fortinet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fortinet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $86.0, over the past month.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fortinet, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Fortinet

With a volume of 2,221,393, the price of FTNT is up 1.23% at $81.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Fortinet

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $88.8.

