Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vistra (NYSE:VST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $183,700, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $840,996.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $200.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vistra's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vistra's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Vistra

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,227,502, with VST's price up by 1.09%, positioned at $165.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Vistra

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $218.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $234.

An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $203.

