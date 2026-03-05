Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 33 were puts, with a value of $1,834,389, and 2 were calls, valued at $241,560.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $150.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Airbnb

Airbnb's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,923,386, the price of ABNB is down -0.35% at $135.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $148.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.