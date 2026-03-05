This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $366.0 per contract. There were 12123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59507 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 7789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20557 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 1520 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 10438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2938 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1016 day(s) on December 15, 2028. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $731.0 per contract. There were 1212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2131 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2043 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 687 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SN (NYSE:SN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $2690.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $4500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $28700.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 379 day(s) on March 19, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $1880.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $30936.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.