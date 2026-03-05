This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1498 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 14895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9270 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 316 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $2172.0 per contract. There were 599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2053 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 316 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 16083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1913 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 687 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.2K, with a price of $3513.0 per contract. There were 768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on April 10, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 687 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1395.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $9000.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 197 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $3775.0 per contract. There were 207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FIX (NYSE:FIX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $1400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $12070.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.