• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 123 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 30126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59052 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 6704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13730 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 8192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2266 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 13, 2026. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 5184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2020 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $20.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1656 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 9, 2026. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $698.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For STM (NYSE:STM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $719.6K, with a price of $2570.0 per contract. There were 4232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 481 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 469 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $3965.0 per contract. There were 1046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.