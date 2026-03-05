Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $903,718 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $235,182.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $280.0 and $720.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deere's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deere's significant trades, within a strike price range of $280.0 to $720.0, over the past month.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Deere

Having examined the options trading patterns of Deere, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 464,516, the DE's price is down by -3.37%, now at $593.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $702.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.