Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Okta. Our analysis of options history for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $216,509, and 16 were calls, valued at $708,146.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $67.0 to $80.0 for Okta during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale activity within a strike price range from $67.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Okta, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Okta's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,159,151, the price of OKTA is up by 9.51%, reaching $78.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Okta

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.