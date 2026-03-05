Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DELL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Dell Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $257,460, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,735,303.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $240.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Dell Technologies

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,401,354, with DELL's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $147.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $155.2.

