Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $87,420, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $259,335.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $180.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Philip Morris Intl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Philip Morris Intl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Philip Morris Intl

Where Is Philip Morris Intl Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 892,156, the price of PM is down by -3.3%, reaching $177.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Philip Morris Intl

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $207.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $205.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.