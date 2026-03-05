High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AXTI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for AXT. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,710, and 9 calls, totaling $1,149,010.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for AXT over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AXT's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AXT's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AXT 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

About AXT

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AXT, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AXT Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,461,941, with AXTI's price up by 0.72%, positioned at $39.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AXT

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on AXT with a target price of $28.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Neutral rating on AXT, maintaining a target price of $21.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.