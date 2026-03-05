Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $284,848, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $576,813.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $40.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Trade Desk

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 39,626,209, the TTD's price is up by 17.8%, now at $29.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.