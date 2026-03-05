Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Carvana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $2,516,155, and 15 are calls, amounting to $3,766,352.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $480.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 1503.0 with a total volume of 4,656.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Carvana

In light of the recent options history for Carvana, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Carvana

Currently trading with a volume of 207,910, the CVNA's price is up by 2.31%, now at $323.56.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Carvana

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $469.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.