Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $671,987 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $793,653.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $330.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apple's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apple's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $330.0, over the past month.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Apple

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apple, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,207,266, the AAPL's price is down by -1.22%, now at $259.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $304.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.