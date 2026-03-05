Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $197,478, and 14 are calls, amounting to $599,585.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $380.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Adobe

In light of the recent options history for Adobe, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Adobe

Currently trading with a volume of 526,570, the ADBE's price is up by 3.61%, now at $282.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $312.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Adobe with a target price of $290.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $335.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.