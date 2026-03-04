Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,027,160, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,463,442.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $90.0 for PayPal Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $32.5 to $90.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 9,391,391, with PYPL's price up by 1.39%, positioned at $47.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $54.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.