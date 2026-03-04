Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Newmont (NYSE:NEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Newmont. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $238,544, and 16 are calls, amounting to $2,256,794.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $155.0 for Newmont over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Newmont

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Newmont, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Newmont

With a trading volume of 4,727,226, the price of NEM is up by 1.16%, reaching $119.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Newmont

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $153.5.

An analyst from Bernstein upgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $157.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Newmont with a target price of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.