Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

11 options trades for LyondellBasell Industries.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $505,104.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $75.0 for LyondellBasell Industries, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for LyondellBasell Industries's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across LyondellBasell Industries's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

LyondellBasell Industries Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.

LyondellBasell Industries's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,415,356, the LYB's price is up by 5.32%, now at $59.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On LyondellBasell Industries

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.75.

