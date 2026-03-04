Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Take-Two Interactive. Our analysis of options history for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,589,420, and 11 were calls, valued at $729,330.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $185.0 and $310.0 for Take-Two Interactive, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Take-Two Interactive stands at 701.64, with a total volume reaching 8,882.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Take-Two Interactive, situated within the strike price corridor from $185.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Take-Two Interactive

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Take-Two Interactive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Take-Two Interactive

With a trading volume of 1,211,491, the price of TTWO is down by -0.85%, reaching $218.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Take-Two Interactive

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $298.67.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $295.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $300.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $301.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.