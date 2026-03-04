Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Spotify Technology. Our analysis of options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) revealed 80 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 33 were puts, with a value of $1,946,845, and 47 were calls, valued at $4,690,936.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $270.0 to $780.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Spotify Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Spotify Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $270.0 to $780.0, over the past month.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,108,309, the SPOT's price is up by 3.19%, now at $526.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $663.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.