Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Shopify. Our analysis of options history for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,221,662, and 30 were calls, valued at $2,471,437.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $200.0 for Shopify during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Shopify's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Shopify's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Shopify

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,542,567, the SHOP's price is up by 6.38%, now at $122.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $154.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.