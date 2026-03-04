Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Galaxy Digital. Our analysis of options history for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 11% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $119,030, and 7 were calls, valued at $636,328.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $50.0 for Galaxy Digital over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Galaxy Digital stands at 1719.89, with a total volume reaching 2,070.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Galaxy Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Galaxy Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Galaxy Digital

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Galaxy Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Galaxy Digital

Trading volume stands at 4,051,464, with GLXY's price up by 14.41%, positioned at $21.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Galaxy Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.