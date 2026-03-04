Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zscaler. Our analysis of options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $144,325, and 7 were calls, valued at $485,310.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $300.0 for Zscaler during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 583.89 with a total volume of 485.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Zscaler, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Zscaler

Currently trading with a volume of 1,021,261, the ZS's price is up by 1.39%, now at $156.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $230.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.