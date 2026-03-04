This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
• Regarding KKR (NYSE:KKR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 3452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PIPR (NYSE:PIPR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CME (NASDAQ:CME), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $402.0 per contract. There were 592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $322.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APO (NYSE:APO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1017 day(s) on December 15, 2028. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GEMI (NASDAQ:GEMI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 688 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $507.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 170 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 1486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $875.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $4450.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.