This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding KKR (NYSE:KKR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

