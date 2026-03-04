This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 22240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10187 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 73844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8734 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEO (NYSE:GEO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.4K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMPX (NYSE:AMPX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 520 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 6316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CMI (NYSE:CMI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $468.0K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 1202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 198 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $708.0K, with a price of $5900.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 13, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding LMT (NYSE:LMT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 317 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.