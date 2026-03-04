This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 660 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 28027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13489 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 3465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5868 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 2548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3376 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $1174.0 per contract. There were 2731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2745 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 1862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1542 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $1103.0 per contract. There were 13285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1541 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on March 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $1210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $350.0K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1017 day(s) on December 15, 2028. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $15538.0 per contract. There were 562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.