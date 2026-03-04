Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 59 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 59% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $1,430,679, and 38 are calls, amounting to $2,182,044.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $500.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Advanced Micro Devices

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 15,811,661, the AMD's price is up by 3.68%, now at $197.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $287.0.

