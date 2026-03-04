Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Hut 8. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $92,170, and 5 are calls, amounting to $354,360.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Hut 8 over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hut 8's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hut 8's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Hut 8 Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Hut 8

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hut 8, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Hut 8 Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,393,266, the price of HUT is up 13.76% at $50.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hut 8

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.