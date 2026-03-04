Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NBIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Nebius Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $504,967, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $5,081,608.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $200.0 for Nebius Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nebius Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nebius Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Nebius Group

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nebius Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Nebius Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,089,238, the price of NBIS is up by 10.93%, reaching $96.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.0.

An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Compass Point downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.