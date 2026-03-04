Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Express (NYSE:AXP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for American Express.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $464,258, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $286,681.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $215.0 to $380.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $215.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About American Express

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Express, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

American Express's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,042,546, the AXP's price is up by 0.91%, now at $310.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About American Express

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $393.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on American Express with a target price of $393.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.