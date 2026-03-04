Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $168,619, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $312,109.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $101.0 to $175.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $101.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Datadog

In light of the recent options history for Datadog, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,453,974, the price of DDOG is up by 4.84%, reaching $117.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Datadog

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $181.0.

