Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $224,219, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $3,005,984.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $410.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

In light of the recent options history for First Solar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 456,591, the price of FSLR is up 2.08% at $196.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $248.2.

