Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,105,654, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,833,404.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $510.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 3381.54 with a total volume of 1,788.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $510.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor

With a trading volume of 2,176,227, the price of TSM is up by 0.49%, reaching $354.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $450.0.

An analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $450.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.