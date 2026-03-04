Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,874, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,482,941.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $185.0 and $280.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $185.0 to $280.0, over the past month.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Albemarle

Present Market Standing of Albemarle

With a volume of 270,824, the price of ALB is up 3.47% at $170.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Albemarle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $192.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.