Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 26 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $289,934, and 19 were calls, valued at $956,746.
Predicted Price Range
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $740.0 to $1080.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 314.62, with a total volume reaching 374.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $740.0 to $1080.0, throughout the last 30 days.
Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
About Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?
- Trading volume stands at 143,881, with LLY's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $1006.4.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.
- Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly
In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1264.0.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.
