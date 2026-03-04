Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $289,934, and 19 were calls, valued at $956,746.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $740.0 to $1080.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 314.62, with a total volume reaching 374.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $740.0 to $1080.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 143,881, with LLY's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $1006.4.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1264.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.