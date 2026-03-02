Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CME usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for CME Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $110,700, and 8 are calls, amounting to $987,650.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $350.0 for CME Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CME Group stands at 333.0, with a total volume reaching 381.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CME Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CME Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About CME Group

In light of the recent options history for CME Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

CME Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 958,666, the price of CME is up by 1.78%, reaching $323.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CME Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $309.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.