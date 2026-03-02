High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Nokia (NYSE:NOK), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NOK often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Nokia. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 84% bullish and 15% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $100,000, and 18 calls, totaling $2,411,779.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.5 to $10.0 for Nokia over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nokia's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nokia's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.5 to $10.0, over the past month.

Nokia 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Nokia

Where Is Nokia Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 91,535,150, the NOK's price is up by 7.64%, now at $8.31.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

Expert Opinions on Nokia

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $8.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $8.

