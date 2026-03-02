This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For USAR (NASDAQ:USAR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $380.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4064 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding CDE (NYSE:CDE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1369 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AA (NYSE:AA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 319 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $437.5K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For HL (NYSE:HL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NEM (NYSE:NEM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.8K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding BHP (NYSE:BHP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 3532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For EXK (NYSE:EXK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 319 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 18822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AG (NYSE:AG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 137 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $471.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HYMC (NASDAQ:HYMC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 690 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $2800.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.