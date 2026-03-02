This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 5524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6965 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 559 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $229.1K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 5068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2538 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FIGR (NASDAQ:FIGR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 6, 2026. Parties traded 457 contract(s) at a $31.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2075 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding KKR (NYSE:KKR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 164 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.8K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 907 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 319 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $19.20 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 5878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $325.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CCB (NASDAQ:CCB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on October 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.0K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ROOT (NASDAQ:ROOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $579.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on April 2, 2026. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.