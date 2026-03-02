This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 16424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198824 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 12619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4178 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2997 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.1K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 55490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4037 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $3820.0 per contract. There were 6318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1339 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 3477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1285 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LITE (NASDAQ:LITE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 108 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $662.2K, with a price of $8490.0 per contract. There were 941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $517.0 per contract. There were 789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AAOI (NASDAQ:AAOI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ALAB (NASDAQ:ALAB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 317 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 673 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 9, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $402.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.