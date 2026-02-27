Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRDO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Credo Technology Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $7,756,261, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $2,224,502.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $260.0 for Credo Technology Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Credo Technology Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Credo Technology Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Credo Technology Group

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Credo Technology Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Credo Technology Group's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,775,104, with CRDO's price down by -3.55%, positioned at $111.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Credo Technology Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $210.0.

An analyst from Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.