Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Realty Income (NYSE:O).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with O, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Realty Income.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $180,090, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $176,067.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $75.0 for Realty Income over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Realty Income's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Realty Income's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Realty Income Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Realty Income

Realty Income owns roughly 15,600 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, gaming, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 20% of revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Realty Income, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Realty Income

Trading volume stands at 2,692,959, with O's price up by 1.09%, positioned at $66.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Realty Income

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.33.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Realty Income with a target price of $65.

An analyst from Scotiabank has elevated its stance to Sector Outperform, setting a new price target at $67.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Realty Income, maintaining a target price of $70.

