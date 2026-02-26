Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 105 uncommon options trades for GE Vernova.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $2,588,087, and 67 are calls, for a total amount of $3,991,790.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $1260.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Vernova's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Vernova's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $330.0 to $1260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About GE Vernova

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,793,546, the GEV's price is down by -2.24%, now at $856.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $845.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.