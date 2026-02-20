This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $1205.0 per contract. There were 2727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 886 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.8K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 1366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PWR (NYSE:PWR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding QXO (NYSE:QXO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 27, 2026. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TTEK (NASDAQ:TTEK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.8K, with a price of $1930.0 per contract. There were 4819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $830.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $391.0K, with a price of $4600.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on March 13, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RTX (NYSE:RTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 700 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $3688.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.