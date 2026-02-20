This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 23, 2026. This event was a transfer of 507 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 14783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66909 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.0K, with a price of $662.0 per contract. There were 21684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10405 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For PRGS (NASDAQ:PRGS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4696 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FSLY (NASDAQ:FSLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 919 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4298 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 8611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1513 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CTSH (NASDAQ:CTSH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 11682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $440.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1427 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 456 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 2916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1239 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 574 day(s) on September 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $4831.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.